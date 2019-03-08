Search

Group to launch appeal to put life-saving defibrillators in Victoria Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 23 May 2019

Victoria Park. Picture: KEN MEARS

Victoria Park. Picture: KEN MEARS

A fundraising appeal is to be launched in a bid to introduce life-saving equipment installed in a park.

In its first fundraising project, the Victoria Park Friends group wants three defibrillators set up in spots across the site which is visited by more than nine million people per year.

The lightweight devices, which analyse a person's heart rhythm and can detect a cardiac arrest, would be placed in the Ron Cain Sports Pavilion, the Pavilion Café toilets and the Hub. All three see the highest number of visitors.

Park regular, Kelly Marie, said: "It seems like a no-brainer, given the importance of starting CPR following an arrest within the first minutes and the fact that having a defibrillator would increase survival rates."

Along with immediate use of CPR, a defibrillator is the only form of treatment for someone suffering cardiac arrest. The nearest device is about a mile away from the park, the Friends said.

The appeal launch is on May 29 at the Pavilion Café from 6.30pm.

To register an interest visit eventbrite.co.uk

