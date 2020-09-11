Search

‘We’ve been there and it’s hell’ says Shoreditch founder of UK rehab helpline launching scholarship scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 11 September 2020

James McInally...

James McInally... "People call us who are broken, ill, at their wits' end and just don't know what to do." Picture: Which Rehab UK

Which Rehab

A 24-hour addiction helpline service set up in Shoreditch that got swamped with pleas for help during lockdown is launching a national scholarship scheme for health care students struggling to pay rising tuition fees.

Which Rehab's founder McInally... struggled to keep up with a threefold rise in calls during Covid emergency. Picture: Which RehabWhich Rehab's founder McInally... struggled to keep up with a threefold rise in calls during Covid emergency. Picture: Which Rehab

The Which Rehab UK service is paying out £40,000 over the next 10 years to train more health professionals after getting record numbers of calls at the height of the crisis when its telephone counsellors could barely cope.

“We struggled to keep up with a threefold rise in inquiries,” its founder James McInally told the East London Advertiser.

“Addiction services have been heavily scaled back by government cuts to NHS and local authority funding when many services were forced to close.

“This came when people from all walks of life with mental health and addiction problems were reaching crisis point in the pandemic.”

All his telephone counsellors are in recovery themselves and can empathise with callers who may not have the means to pay for private clinics who need advice about how to get free treatment.

“We’ve been where they are and quite frankly it’s hell,” McInally tells you.

“People call us who are broken, extremely ill and at their wits’ end and just don’t know what to do.”

McInally, a recovering alcoholic himself and a single parent, has launched the scholarship scheme to help support more students study medicine and other health care courses.

“The scholarship is a way for us to give back to the NHS,” he says. “We hope it helps raise the number of students studying in the care professions, particularly those struggling to afford higher or further education.”

The Which Rehab on 0800-170 7000 traditionally had its busy days on Monday and Tuesday, but saw a huge increase every day of the week during lockdown from desperate callers.

“You are already isolated when you are an addict,” James added. “Lockdown made that even worse.”

He launched Which Rehab UK in east London a year ago as a free helpline for all types of addiction advice and is now operating across the country with offices opening in Essex, Birmingham, Cheshire and Glasgow.

The scholarship applications are online for undergraduates and postgraduates studying addiction or relevant healthcare subjects, but not post-doctorate graduates.

Which Rebab UK advice: 0800-170 7000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser.

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Covid-19 tests available after Tower Hamlets reports 4-fold spike in new cases

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

New Covid-19 restrictions put Isle of Dogs' open air concert in jeopardy ahead of Millharbour housing launch

One of several Isle of Dogs huge developments by Ballymore similar to their Millharbour scheme begining in 2021. Picture: Ballymore

Why Paula with rare BVL breathing disorder does NOT want Bethnal Green's 'Liveable Streets' traffic barrier scheme

Paula Wakelin with rare BVL syndrome makes plea to stop traffic barrier scheme in Barnet Grove. Picture: Mike Brooke

60 firefighters tackle blaze at Shadwell rickshaw depot in railway arches under Fenchurch Street main line

Blaze breaks out in Shadwell under railway arches. Picture: LFB

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

