Man found dead in Stratford after neighbour reported 'bad smell'

An inquest into the death of Wojciech Klosowski, of West Ham Lane, was opened at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking, on Tuesday.

A man was found dead at his home in Stratford after a neighbour reported a “bad smell” coming from the property.

Wojciech Klosowski, 40, was found dead at his home in West Ham Lane on November 30, 2021.

Coroner Nadia Persaud opened an inquest into his death on Tuesday, February 15.

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told Ms Persaud that police had been sent to the home when a neighbour called the property agent "complaining of a bad smell”.

A post-mortem at the East Ham Mortuary and toxicological tests gave his preliminary cause of death as “acute ethanol toxicity” - also known as alcohol poisoning.

Mr Klosowski’s family in Poland was informed of the death, the court at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking, heard.

A full inquest was scheduled for July 8.