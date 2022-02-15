News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

Man found dead in Stratford after neighbour reported 'bad smell'

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 2:58 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 3:27 PM February 15, 2022
Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking

An inquest into the death of Wojciech Klosowski, of West Ham Lane, was opened at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking, on Tuesday. - Credit: Streetview

A man was found dead at his home in Stratford after a neighbour reported a “bad smell” coming from the property.

Wojciech Klosowski, 40, was found dead at his home in West Ham Lane on November 30, 2021.

Coroner Nadia Persaud opened an inquest into his death on Tuesday, February 15.

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told Ms Persaud that police had been sent to the home when a neighbour called the property agent "complaining of a bad smell”.

A post-mortem at the East Ham Mortuary and toxicological tests gave his preliminary cause of death as “acute ethanol toxicity” - also known as alcohol poisoning.

Mr Klosowski’s family in Poland was informed of the death, the court at the Adult College in Ripple Road, Barking, heard.

A full inquest was scheduled for July 8.

Court Watch
Investigations
Stratford News
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

LFB

London Live News

Firefighters rescue woman from burning flat in Whitechapel

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
‘Secrets of the Krays’ documents the lives of notorious East End gangsters, Ronnie and Reggie Kray

London Live News

Secrets of The Krays: TV series documents East End's most feared gangsters

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
These properties in Havering, Barking, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge all cost the same

London Live News

Revealed: What you could rent for £1.5k in east London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

London Live News

5 best kebab shops in east London as voted by locals

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon