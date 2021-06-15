Golfer to visit Canary Wharf on 'world's longest golf hole challenge'
- Credit: Freddie Sullivan
Former armed forces skiing trainer David Sullivan has started on a 10-week golf drive all the way from John O’Groats to Lands End, making a stopover at Canary Wharf.
David has begun the 1,000-mile "world’s longest golf hole challenge" - with an estimated quarter-of-a-million swinging shots - and aims to reach the tip of Cornwall by the end of August.
He hopes to reach Canary Wharf on July 18 at about 3pm.
The 58-year-old dad from Surrey is hoping to raise £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation to pay for more defibrillators at locations up and down the country and is giving training free on his stops along the way, including in Canary Wharf, on how to do CPR.
He was faced with a life-or-death situation after witnessing a young man having a cardiac arrest in front of him — but David knew what to do.
“The man luckily made a full recovery,” he said. “It was thanks to my training and a defibrillator being nearby that I was able to help save him.
“It makes you realise how precious life is when something like that happens right in front of you. I know how important it is to know what to do in that kind of emergency.”
David gave CPR for 17 minutes until the man could be treated with a defibrillator.
“It was an experience which profoundly affected me,” David admits. “Now it’s my mission to create an army of lifesavers all over the country.”
David has been joined by his 21-year-old son Freddie, who will act as his caddy, and a back-up team who are clearing the way ahead for his mammoth golf drive.
Donate to David's efforts on his JustGiving online fundraising page. He also has his own Creating Lifesavers website to help make sure more places have defibrillators around Britain.