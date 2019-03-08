Search

Ready, steady… go! for British Heart Foundation charity fun run in Tower of London's moat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 16 April 2019

Sea of red taking off at last year's British Heart Foundation's fundraising 'fun run' in the moat of historic Tower of London. Picture: BHF

Another Tower of London charity run is set to kick off next month to help raise funds for research into heart disease.

The annual British Heart Foundation's 10k event on May 8 is drawing attention to the 1,200 deaths each month just in London alone from heart and circulatory diseases.

“Every step the runners take is a huge stride to help fund life-saving research,” the charity's Emma Rowlandson said.

“This will go towards ending the devastation caused by heart and circulatory diseases once and for all, when we finally see a day where families aren't torn apart by conditions like stroke, vascular dementia and coronary heart disease.”

Those taking part in the event along the grassed moat of the historic royal palace castle can walk or jog if they don't want to run the seven-mile course.

The charity wants more volunteers to sign up to help raise funds for medical research, with 500 people already registered to take part.

Sea of red taking off at last year's British Heart Foundation's fundraising 'fun run' in the moat of historic Tower of London. Picture: BHF

