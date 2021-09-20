News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:12 PM September 20, 2021   
Missing person

Antonino Coppola, 23, has not been seen since Thursday, September 16. Can you help find him? - Credit: Met Police

Concerns are growing for a missing man last seen at Bow Road station. 

Antonino Coppola, 23, hasn't been seen since the afternoon of September 16.

It's believed that Antonino, who is Italian, got off a train at Bow Road tube station at around 1pm on that day.

The man hasn't been seen since. 

Antonino is six feet tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and orange Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or 999 if he is seen, quoting reference: 21MIS028497.



