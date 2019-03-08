Search

Folk heroes get their mugshots splashed on East End youth centre wall

PUBLISHED: 10:41 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 30 October 2019

Heroes Aaron Williams and Heather Peirce painted on wall of the Linc centre, admired by Spotlight's Becs Marshall and Yemi Aderibigbe. Picture: Poplar Harca

Poplar Harca

Folk heroes who made a difference in their East End community have been splashed on the walls of a youth centre.

Completing the scene... Heroes Senie Emmanuel and Helal Ahmed. Picture: Poplar HarcaCompleting the scene... Heroes Senie Emmanuel and Helal Ahmed. Picture: Poplar Harca

Four portraits have appeared at the Linc centre in Bromley-by-Bow showing the faces of Aaron Williams, Heather Peirce, Senie Emmanuel and Helal Ahmed, all voted "heroes" by the community.

The artwork to "challenge prejudices surrounding youth culture" was organised by Poplar Harca housing organisation's Spotlight youth service with workshops run by Paint the Change charity to combat prejudice and bigotry.

"Heroes are not celebrities," Spotlight's Rebecca Marshall explained. "But they have had an impact on the community."

Writer and music producer Aaron Williams worked with Dizzee Rascal and visited the centre as a youngster, while Harca board member Heather Peirce who died last year aged 88 fought against anti-social behaviour. Mindset charity's football coach Senie Emmanuel was previously a youth coordinator at the centre. Spotlight's founder Helal Ahmed who grew up in the area became heavily involved in the community and politics.

