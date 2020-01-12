Search

Revealed at last: East End's 100 years of printing heritage

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 January 2020

Story of east London's printing industry heritage unveiled. Picture: Bow Arts

Story of east London's printing industry heritage unveiled. Picture: Bow Arts

Bow Arts

Authentic printing presses from years past are being installed as part of an exhibition telling story of east London's print industry over the past 100 years.

The Lightboxes and Lettering show being put on by Bow Arts also has historic photographs of iconic shop fronts, factory floors and machinery with workers' memories told through oral histories.

"The print trade is such a rich part of east London's history," project leader Lucy Harrison said. "The technology is a fascinating insight into the evolution of the industry, from closed-shop union printworks to radical presses and commercial, artists' and community printshops."

It uses archive material to document the changes in the industry throughout the 20th century.

'Lightboxes and Lettering' is at Bow Arts' Nunnery Gallery, opposite Bow Church, from January 17 to March 29 for those with enthusiasm for print, local history, photography and the changing face of the East End.

