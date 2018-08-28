Abandonded railway arches could be transformed into community cafes

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 January 2019

The railway arches are next to Island Garden station. Pic: Google.

Archant

Four abandoned railway arches on the Isle of Dogs could be turned into community cafes and event spaces run by charities.

The Dockland Settlement and Island Sports Trust have teamed up and applied to Tower Hamlets Council to convert the arches in Manchester Road, Millwall Park.

Converting the space by Island Gardens station will reinstate the “previous cafe that was lost through the viaduct’s temporary use” when the Docklands Light Railway was introduced, according to the application.

If approved the space will be available for community activities as well as a venue for hosting the Millwall Albion fixture meetings.

Canary Wharf Group has backed the plan.

Thomas Curtis, design manager at Canary Wharf Contractors, said: The planning proposal has been developed by The Docklands Settlement and Island Sports Club charities. The scheme aims to return the four disused railway arches back into use as a

community café and events space to enhance service provision at the park. The proposal will attract the local community to the park, making best use of the green open space and thus echoing London Borough of Tower Hamlets’ policies on community facilities and enhancement of green open spaces.”

