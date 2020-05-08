VE Day 75: Impact of enemy bombing on East End revealed in images from Museum of London Docklands

Tanks arriving in the London Docks prior to embarkation for the D Day beaches, 1944. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

The crucial role of the dockers to the war effort brought some improvement in their working conditions, including the introduction of mobile canteens. Here the staff of the PLA's Mobile Canteen No 32 dispense tea to queuing dockers. Port of London Authority 1942. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Air Raid damage to Royal Albert Dock 29-33 sheds. Date: 07/09/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Air Raid damage to Royal Albert Dock no.33 shed, South West corner, bomb damage on quay. Date: 07/09/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Air Raid damage to Royal Albert Dock, Empire Mills, G Rank Ltd, burnt out store building. Date: 07/09/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

West India Dock. A concrete air raid shelter showing precast units being placed in position by crane. South of East Wood Wharf office. Date 21/07/1939. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Damage caused by a V1 rocket which hit Royal Victoria Dock in 1944. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

River Emergency Services' volunteers carrying bandages, and blankets and taking a break from their civil defense duties to pose for this photograph. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

General Montgomery speaking to 16,000 port workers before the invasion of France in June 1944. His speech was relayed by microphone to every dock and major wharf in London. He was telling them of their vital role in the build up to D-Day. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Bomb damage to London Dock. Milk Yard Boundary Wall. South side of Shadwell Old Basin, looking east. Date of air raid 8-9/12/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Royal Docks air raid precautions. A completed concrete shelter covered with earth. The entrance shown on the right. An emeregency exit was allowed for the left hand end. Pictured on 11/07/1939. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Bomb damage to the Albion Public House (built in 1878). On the corner of Burr Street and St Katharine Way. Date of air raid 10-11/05/1941. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Bomb damage to London Dock. Shed, formerly Guiness's, on west side of eastern dock, looking north from the southend. Date of air raid 8/12/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Bomb damage to London Dock. The West End of Denmark Shed showing a bulged quay wall of South Side of Western Dock.19/12/1940. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

St. Katharine Dock air raid damage. F warehouse including S end of 'E'. From Marble Quay looking south east, September 7, 1940. Tthe first attack on Docklands. The photographs were taken later as a technical record by John H. Avery & Co. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London

Churchill with some of the thousands of workers building sections of the prefabricated ports at East India Dock, 1944. Two prefabricated ports, each as big as Gibralter, were manufactured in Britain in sections, towed across the channel, and set down off the coast of Normandy. The use of the prefabricated Port greatly simplified the problem of supplying the Allied Armies in France. Picture: PLA Collection/Museum of London