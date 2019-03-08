Frank Wang is back serving up coffee outside Bethnal Green tube station

Cheers! Frank Wang is back. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The people's 'champion Mr Coffee' Frank Wang is back with a new stall outside Bethnal Green tube station after 20,000 protesters signed a petition when his electric feed was cut off a year ago.

Frank serving his first customer in his new 'coffee cabin' at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Mike Brooke Frank serving his first customer in his new 'coffee cabin' at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Mike Brooke

The father-of-two who gave out free hot drinks to the homeless and rough sleepers was put out of business when his power supply was ripped up by contractors.

His customers who have been stopping off to pick up their 'coffee to go' for 15 years launched an online fundraiser to buy him a new cabin.

"I'm feeling so, so happy and grateful to all my customers," Frank told the East London Advertiser when he opened up for business at lunchtime today.

South China Daily's London correspondent Hilary Clarke gets the story. Picture: Mike Brooke South China Daily's London correspondent Hilary Clarke gets the story. Picture: Mike Brooke

"I was shocked when I was put out of business and felt helpless. I came back one morning to find my electric box destroyed, which put me out of business."

Frank's plight hit the headlines around the world as the East End and the Chinese communities rallied behind Frank. A reporter from the South China Daily, Hilary Clarke, even turned up to welcome him back to his pitch outside the tube station entrance in Cambridge Heath Road. Customers were thrilled to see him back.

The mass petition was orchestrated by Sir Simon Woolley, who runs Operation Black Vote and works in the Government's Race Disparity unit.

Sir Simon Woolley with Frank... "His struggle was our struggle, part of the East End spirit." Picture: Mike Brooke Sir Simon Woolley with Frank... "His struggle was our struggle, part of the East End spirit." Picture: Mike Brooke

"I've known Frank Wang 15 years," he said. "He's been a friend to the neighbourhood who looked after poor people and served up free hot drinks to the homeless.

"I knew we had to make a stand when I saw he was being hounded out of his business that has served to community.

"The battle for frank was the East End spirit—we rally round when someone is being trodden on. Frank's struggle was our struggle.

Rally with banner-waving protesters last summer when Frank was pushed out of business. Picture: Dan McCurry Rally with banner-waving protesters last summer when Frank was pushed out of business. Picture: Dan McCurry

"The people of Bethnal Green rallied to those who are being railed against, translated into action."

It led to an impromptu rally with 200 banner-waving protesters turning up last summer, blocking the road at one point.

This was a real people's victory getting him reinstated outside the station.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs turned today to welcome him back. He said: "The problem started when we leased out the building next to Frank's old coffee stall to a café chain, which unintentionally disrupted Frank's business.

"Some people didn't mind squeezing frank out—but they soon ran for cover when the protests began. TfL seemed to find it difficult to do something simple, like supply electricity to Frank."

The mayor is negotiating with TfL to reconnect Frank's electricity to replace the temporary gas supply he's using at the moment.

But his customers couldn't wait for the electricity to be reconnected and he decided to open up early as a thank you. They were just happy to see him back.