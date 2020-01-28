Search

Somali residents to help shape future of new community hub in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 January 2020

The official opening of the Granby Hall community hub features a traditional music performance. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

A new community hub, with a focus on the borough's Somali people, has been opened in Bethnal Green.

Granby Hall has been fully refurbished to turn it into a high-quality accessible space for community use.

Mayor John Biggs said: "At a time when many areas around the country are sadly seeing the closure of community facilities, we are proud to be delivering a network of hubs that will make a real difference to our residents.

"We made a commitment through the Somali Taskforce to provide the community with a space that meets their needs and we're pleased that moving forward, Granby Hall will deliver on that promise."

The Bentworth Friendly Club, the Somali Senior Citizens Club and the local Tenants and Residents Associations are among the groups that will return to the reopened building.

Poplar HARCA will initially manage it and work with people in the area on building capacity so it can eventually be run by the community.

The council has now opened four community hubs, which offer meeting and event spaces, kitchen facilities, accessible toilets, Wi-Fi and storage, bookable at affordable rates.

