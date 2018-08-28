‘Flash mobs’ coming to Queen Mary University with the London Chamber Orchestra

Students with the London Chamber Orchestra which takes up residency at The People's Palace. Picture: Marc Gascoigne Marc Gascoigne/QMUL

Britain’s oldest professional chamber orchestra has started a residency at Queen Mary University for performance and music education which could include ‘flash’ mobs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queen Mary University's Dr Paul Edlin... Music is an integral part of student life." Pictures: QMUL Queen Mary University's Dr Paul Edlin... Music is an integral part of student life." Pictures: QMUL

The London Chamber Orchestra is aiming to be “embedded” by its centenary year in 2021 into the residency based at Mile End’s historic People’s Palace.

University staff and students have already been involved in the LCO’s ‘music junction’ programme bringing together children and teenagers from different social and economic backgrounds through music making, to promote confidence.

Musicians share their expertise and help those taking part through activities including flash-mobs, creative workshops, learning sessions and performances.

“Students have the chance to work side-by-side with one of the UK’s best and oldest established orchestras,” Queen Mary’s music director Dr Paul Edlin said. “Music is an integral part of student life and making music is something we are proud to encourage.”

He was appointed Queen Mary’s music director in 2013. Dr Edlin has 30 years’ experience in universities and as a former professor teaching at all levels, who was elected president of the Incorporated Society of Musicians in 2011.

The LCO’s ‘music junction’ project now in its 10th year has four geographic hubs in east London, west London, Harrow and Berkshire.

The Mile End campus, its new ‘home’, has a unique mix of educational and artistic culture, with its history of arts provision in London’s East End offering Queen Mary’s music scholarships.