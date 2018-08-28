Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Flash mobs’ coming to Queen Mary University with the London Chamber Orchestra

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2019

Students with the London Chamber Orchestra which takes up residency at The People's Palace. Picture: Marc Gascoigne

Students with the London Chamber Orchestra which takes up residency at The People's Palace. Picture: Marc Gascoigne

Marc Gascoigne/QMUL

Britain’s oldest professional chamber orchestra has started a residency at Queen Mary University for performance and music education which could include ‘flash’ mobs.

Queen Mary University's Dr Paul Edlin... Music is an integral part of student life.Queen Mary University's Dr Paul Edlin... Music is an integral part of student life." Pictures: QMUL

The London Chamber Orchestra is aiming to be “embedded” by its centenary year in 2021 into the residency based at Mile End’s historic People’s Palace.

University staff and students have already been involved in the LCO’s ‘music junction’ programme bringing together children and teenagers from different social and economic backgrounds through music making, to promote confidence.

Musicians share their expertise and help those taking part through activities including flash-mobs, creative workshops, learning sessions and performances.

“Students have the chance to work side-by-side with one of the UK’s best and oldest established orchestras,” Queen Mary’s music director Dr Paul Edlin said. “Music is an integral part of student life and making music is something we are proud to encourage.”

He was appointed Queen Mary’s music director in 2013. Dr Edlin has 30 years’ experience in universities and as a former professor teaching at all levels, who was elected president of the Incorporated Society of Musicians in 2011.

The LCO’s ‘music junction’ project now in its 10th year has four geographic hubs in east London, west London, Harrow and Berkshire.

The Mile End campus, its new ‘home’, has a unique mix of educational and artistic culture, with its history of arts provision in London’s East End offering Queen Mary’s music scholarships.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

‘Flash mobs’ coming to Queen Mary University with the London Chamber Orchestra

Students with the London Chamber Orchestra which takes up residency at The People's Palace. Picture: Marc Gascoigne

McAnuff tells the O’s fans – stick with us like you have so far

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff controls the ball against Salford City's Nathan Green (pic: Simon O'Connor).

We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists