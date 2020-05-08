How the docks and people of east London suffered in the war years before our final Victory in Europe

Night raid on London Docks... enemy parachute flares being dropped by Luftwaffe on dock entrance at Wapping, seen from Rotherhithe, pictured by war arist Stanley Haines for the Port of London Authority Museum of London

Curators would have loved to open their Docklands museum to the public for the VE Day 75th anniversary — but coronavirus put paid to that.

Iconic Tower of London (far left) and Tower Bridge and blaziing St Katharine's, London, Millwall and Surrey docks on first day of London Blitz, September 7, 1940. Picture: Museum of London/PLA Iconic Tower of London (far left) and Tower Bridge and blaziing St Katharine's, London, Millwall and Surrey docks on first day of London Blitz, September 7, 1940. Picture: Museum of London/PLA

They had been preparing for an exhibition of wartime images when the lockdown emergency began.

So instead, the Museum of London Docklands has put its exhibition online to tell the story of how east London got a battering in the war years, from the early days of the Blitz to that historic Victory in Europe moment five years later on May 8, 1945.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill tours London Docks in September 1940, with auxiliary firemen. Picture: John Avery/PLA Prime Minister Winston Churchill tours London Docks in September 1940, with auxiliary firemen. Picture: John Avery/PLA

Fire bombs and high explosives dropped by the Luftwaffe wreaked havoc on St Katharine’s, London, Millwall, Surrey and Royal docks.

The Isle of Dogs was cut off at one point during the constant German air-raids when the only two bridges connecting the area to Poplar and Blackwall were hit, with just the foot tunnel left under the Thames to Greenwich.

German air raid damage at Albert Dock on first day of London Blitz, September 7, taken October 1, 1940. Picture: Museum of London/PLA German air raid damage at Albert Dock on first day of London Blitz, September 7, taken October 1, 1940. Picture: Museum of London/PLA

An identical situation happened at the Royal Docks when Silvertown, Custom House and North Woolwich were cut off as fires raged, with just the Woolwich foot tunnel left.

The dockyards, wharves and factories along the Thames were the backbone Britain’s wartime economy which became targets by the Luftwaffe and bore the brunt of the air-raids.

It's all over... VE Day street party, one of many in East End neighbourhoods in May 1945. Picture: ELA It's all over... VE Day street party, one of many in East End neighbourhoods in May 1945. Picture: ELA

The aim was to destroy our economy and weaken war production which was now outpacing German’s arms industry.

Around 25,000 bombs were dropped on the docks during the war years, it is estimated, with tens-of-thousands of homes nearby left in ruins and many businesses destroyed. A third of the docks were wrecked, with the Millwall and St Katharine’s the worst hit.

But industrial unrest isn't over... the Millitary unload supplies during 'wildcat' unnofficial dock strike, October 1945, when dockers who had supported war effort downed tools five months after VE day to improve working conditions. Picture: John Avery/PLA But industrial unrest isn't over... the Millitary unload supplies during 'wildcat' unnofficial dock strike, October 1945, when dockers who had supported war effort downed tools five months after VE day to improve working conditions. Picture: John Avery/PLA

Hitler aimed to demoralise the population into submission with his carpet bombing that began with the first raid on St Katharine’s Docks in Wapping in September 1940, the start of the London Blitz that went on for five consecutive months, night after night.

Damage in the years up to VE Day included the V1 ‘doodlebug’ flying bombs and V2 rockets that left death and destruction in their wake.

VE Day was only possible thanks to Mulberry floating docks used for the invasion of France, built in sections to be towed across the Channel for the D-Day landings... Our 'bulldog' prime minister Winston Churchill is seen touring East India Dock at Millwall in 1944 which had been drained for one Mulbery to be built. Picture: PLA/Ministry of Supply VE Day was only possible thanks to Mulberry floating docks used for the invasion of France, built in sections to be towed across the Channel for the D-Day landings... Our 'bulldog' prime minister Winston Churchill is seen touring East India Dock at Millwall in 1944 which had been drained for one Mulbery to be built. Picture: PLA/Ministry of Supply

The first V1 to hit London fell on a row of terraced houses at Grove Road in Mile End in 1944, killing six people including a baby.

The last V2 rocket hit Hughes Mansions at Vallance Road in Whitechapel on March 25, 1945, killing 134 men, women and children.

It was the final tragedy. Just six weeks later, it was all over with Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allies. We had survived the darkest days to reach Victory in Europe.

Museum of London Docklands online wartime exhibition