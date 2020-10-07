Duke pops down to see how east London teenagers helped restore ‘old Father Thames’

Old Father Thames... all spruced up after 270 years of London's grime is removed.

Teenagers helping restore a decaying old Father Thames stone arch battered by a century of east London pollution and bringing it up to scratch have got a big thank you from the neighbours and from the Duke of Gloucester.

All spaced out... Duke of Gloucester meets teenagers who helped restore Georgian arch to its full glory.

The two 19-year-olds from Custom House and Beckton have been working on a heritage trust restoration project at the Bromley-by-Bow community centre during the lockdown.

It was part of a three-year programme of restorations by the Heritage of London Trust to “provoke curiosity about learning again”.

The aim is helping youngsters excluded from school who are in pupil referral units but now struggle to return to formal learning.

Chipping away at 270 years of London grime.

Many have been hit with interrupted schooling and not knowing how to get involved in the community.

“It’s about young people taking ‘ownership’ of their local heritage sites,” the trust’s director Dr Nicola Stacey said. “They are making the connection that this is history for them, not just belonging to someone else.”

The neighbours were delighted at the restoration of the dilapidated Northumberland Arch at the community centre with its mythical “old Father Thames” face looking down on them that once stood near The Strand looking out on the mighty river.

Meet the neighbours... volunteers explain what they're doing to 'old Father Thames' stone arch.

Pensioner Joan Todd, 89, who has lived in the East End neighbourhood for 47 years, observes: “There’s not a lot around here for youngsters. Many of them are just hanging around, especially with this coronavirus.”

But there was no hanging around on the streets for Devon Fields from Custom House, or for Arnaud-William Mbaki from Beckton.

Devon got involved with the programme through a Newham youth group and admitted: “I didn’t really have an eye for history or restoring stuff before I came here. I’d just walk past and not really pay attention, but now I’ve got a creative mind.”

Heritage of London craftsman carefully removing centuries of corrosion.

It was the same for Arnaud-William who revealed his frustration before getting involved: “It’s about being interested in these things but not knowing how to get into it, or knowing where to look for opportunities.”

The restored Father Thames arch used to stand at the entrance to the grand Northumberland House which was demolished in 1874 to make way for construction of the Embankment.

It was bought by an east London philanthropist and transported to Bromley-by-Bow. But the past century hasn’t been kind to its delicate stone Georgian carvings that have been eroded by weather and pollution—until the heritage trust came to its rescue and got the two teens involved.

Job done... Duke of Gloucester with his volunteers at Bromley-by-Bow who've restored Northumberland Arch.

The Duke of Gloucester, the trust’s royal patron, was impressed with Devon and Arnaud and popped down to east London to meet them.

“It’s vital that our heritage finds its champions in future generations,” he exclaimed. “This is important work over the next three years.”

Restoring Northumberland Arch was the first project to be completed from the trust’s three-year programme, with 42 active restorations currently on the go around London.