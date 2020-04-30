Search

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2020

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Parekh family/Google

The people of Stepney have lost a much loved community figurehead to coronavirus with the death of 83-year-old Shashikant Parekh who ran his Medichem pharmacy for 20 years.

He gave advice over the counter on health issues, running the shop in Whitehorse Lane with his pharmacist son Mayur.

Customers knew him as “Uncle” and Mayur described him as “a great teacher and man of few words, but wise and helpful”.

Shashikant caught Covid-19 and died at St Thomas’s, the same hospital in Lambeth where the prime minister was treated.

Tributes have come from Citizens UK community network based in Whitechapel, whose founder Neil Jameson said: “He was the backbone of this busy pharmacy for 20 years, a man of few but wise words who we all knew as ‘Uncle’. A community hero we honour in this crisis who was helping to keep us all safe.”

Shashikant moved to Britain in 1979 with his family from Tanzania and lived in Ilford. He found work in a warehouse in Spitalfields before eventually buying the pharmacy in Stepney in 2000. The family live in Chigwell.

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Poplar man sentenced to almost five years in prison for drug offences after being stopped in Rainham

Perry Rickenberg, 23, was sentenced to four years and eight months' imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

