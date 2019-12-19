Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Campaigners launch second petition to challenge 'historic' Regent's Canal gasholder plans

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 19 December 2019

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author

The Gentle Author

Campaigners have launched a second petition in a bid to thwart a developer's plans to build flats inside a Victorian historic gasholder.

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder taken by Malcolm Tucker in 1973Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder taken by Malcolm Tucker in 1973

Heritage campaigner Tom Ridge, of the East End Waterway Group (EEWG), has so far gathered signatures from almost 500 people objecting to St William Homes' updated bid to build flats inside one of the structures near the Regent's Canal.

The property developer originally wanted flats inside one of the two gasholders, known as numbers two and five, but now wants homes inside both.

Tom said: "London was the birthplace of the gas industry so we had all the best designed and most innovative gasholders in the world. There are very few of them left now.

"They were a characteristic part of the Victorian townscape. We need to retain the authenticity and integrity of the oldest surviving gas holders in the world."

Local historian Tom Ridge campaigning to save East End's heritage. Picture: Mike BrookeLocal historian Tom Ridge campaigning to save East End's heritage. Picture: Mike Brooke

Number two's columnar guide frame was built in 1865-66 while its neighbour's lattice frame - dating back to 1888 - is one of the few surviving examples of its type built by Samuel Cutler & Sons of Millwall, Tom said.

Campaigners fear that to build inside, the guide frames would have to be dismantled, risking damage.

You may also want to watch:

They want them left in situ and the building work to take place without moving them.

Local historian Tom Ridge campaigning to save East End's heritage. Picture: Mike BrookeLocal historian Tom Ridge campaigning to save East End's heritage. Picture: Mike Brooke

Number two's "brittle" cast iron columns and pedestals would be especially threatened by a move, while a building inside it would cast a shadow over the Regent's Canal, EEWG believes.

Its first petition urged St William Homes to abandon plans to demolish number two's guide frame altogether.

Alison Dowsett, St William Homes managing director, said: "We recognise the interest and significance of the gasholder structures. Following extensive engagement with the community our proposals, which have now been submitted to Tower Hamlets, include the retention of both gasholders.

"The proposed redevelopment will celebrate the area's unique character and open up this currently inaccessible space, providing much needed new homes - including affordable - jobs and 1.75 acres of public open space."

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder taken by Malcolm Tucker in 1973Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder taken by Malcolm Tucker in 1973

She added the plans provide public access to the site and a "substantial" stretch of the canal for the first time in 150 years.

A detailed methodology for refurbishing the structures will be produced and submitted for approval once planning permission has been granted and before work starts.

The petition can be found at change.org

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

BBL: London Lions 99 Bristol Flyers 88

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions against Bristol (pic Graham Hodges)

Basketball: UEL strengthen ties with London Lions

London Lions star Ovie Soko (pic Lynne Nolan/UEL)

Campaigners launch second petition to challenge ‘historic’ Regent’s Canal gasholder plans

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author

Bloomin’ marvellous! ‘Tower Hamlets in Bloom’ awards for turning the East End green

Five-year-old Louis Cooper-Melchiors and his

Crossrail: Mayor of London apologises for delays as bosses reveal £18billion project won’t need more cash

An Elizabeth line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists