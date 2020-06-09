Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

PUBLISHED: 17:17 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 09 June 2020

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Getty Images

A statue of a slave owner in West India Quay could be removed as early as tonight, the organisation which owns the land it is on has confirmed.

A petition had been set up to remove the statue of Robert Milligan, a wealthy 18th century merchant and ship owner who was involved in the construction of the quay.

He served as chairman of the West India Dock Company and the statue was commissioned by the company after his death in 1809.

According to the Museum of London Docklands, near where the statue is located, at the time of Milligan’s death he owned 526 African slaves who were forced to work on a plantation in Jamaica.

The dock itself was partially funded by slavery profits and was even designed to enhance those profits by improving the efficiency of how slave-grown goods were imported.

Cllr Ehtasham Haque started an online petition calling for it to be removed, with more than 4,000 people signing it in less than two days.

He said: “This statue was not built to teach us history. It was displayed publicly to honour and glorify a slaver who has no relevance in a 21st century civilised society.”

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and the Museum of London Docklands, close to where the Milligan statue is located, have both backed the call for it to be removed.

A protest was also due to take place by the statue at 6.30pm every day until its removal.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust, which owns the land, said: “We recognise the wishes of the local community concerning the statue of Robert Milligan at London Docklands and are committed to working with London Borough of Tower Hamlets, the Museum of London Docklands and partners at Canary Wharf to organise its safe removal as soon as possible.

“Working with our partners at the council, we’re hoping to be able to remove the statue today (Tuesday, June 9), but all the safety aspects around weight/loading need to be considered.

“Councillor Haque understands our position, so we hope that with his and police support, those on the dockside this evening will understand our commitment to remove it ASAP in a way that is safe and allows the Museum of Docklands a chance to consider if the statue should be part of its exhibition on slavery.”

The spokesperson continued: “The Trust stands with our waterside communities against racism. We promote equality, diversity and inclusion, using our canals to enrich the lives of all those alongside our waterways from every community.”

“We are working to confirm ownership. The statue was owned by the London Docklands Development Corporation and may have been transferred to British Waterways in the 90s as part of the wider transfer of land ownership and then passed to the Trust when we were established in 2012.

“However, what is important is that the Trust, London Docklands Museum, Tower Hamlets Council and the various estate management companies in the area are working collectively to remove the statue as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Talks possible between union members and Tower Hamlets Council to avert strike action in contracts dispute

Talks could be on the cards between union members and the council over new contracts for workers. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Talks possible between union members and Tower Hamlets Council to avert strike action in contracts dispute

Talks could be on the cards between union members and the council over new contracts for workers. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24