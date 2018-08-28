Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tower Hill Memorial must be refurbished to stop water damage

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 December 2018

Remembrance Sunday service at Tower Hill Memorial, Trinity Square Gardens. Picture: Alex Shaw

Remembrance Sunday service at Tower Hill Memorial, Trinity Square Gardens. Picture: Alex Shaw

Alex Shaw

The Tower Hill Memorial must be refurbished to stop water damage which has become a “persistent problem”, according to the authority responsible for commemorating the Commonwealth’s fallen soldiers.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) has proposed several alterations to Grade I-listed Mercantile Marine Memorial at Tower Hill.

In documents submitted to Tower Hamlets Council, the commission said it had spent “a number of years” trying to understand the “root causes of the ongoing issues surrounding the water ingress to the building”.

The memorial, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens who was also the architect behind Cenotaph in Whitehall, faces the River Thames and was unveiled by Queen Mary on December 12 1928.

It commemorates the names of the 12,000 Merchant Navy personnel who lost their lives at sea during World War One.

“The condition of the memorial has deteriorated to a level that the symptoms of this water ingress are clearly visible,” the CWGC said.

“If this underlying cause is not remedied then the concern is that water will affect the steel and reinforced concrete structure behind the Portland stone cladding, speeding the deterioration and the future requirement for intrusive repairs to the memorial.”

The commission has ask liaised with Historic England and council officers before asking for permission to install new copings, remove the memorial’s lead roof and introduce a ventilation system.

Tower Hamlets Council said: “The nature of the works to the upper parts of the memorial was discussed, which are intended to deal with persistent water ingress problems which are have been causing damage to the structure over many years.

“When complete, visible changes to the appearance of the structure would be very minor including several enlarged perpends (the vertical gap between stones), small weep holes in the soffit and a vent on top of the low dome which surmounts the memorial.

“The proposals are carefully considered and we would welcome an application along these lines intended to solve the problem of water ingress.”

Most Read

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

Lutfur Rahman was removed from office in 2015. Picture: Mike Brooke

Why cooking Christmas turkey can create big fat monster under the house

Record 800ft-long fatberg discovered lurking in sewer under the Whitechapel Road. Picture: Thames Water

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hill Memorial must be refurbished to stop water damage

Remembrance Sunday service at Tower Hill Memorial, Trinity Square Gardens. Picture: Alex Shaw

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient’s academy have massively produced, says ‘proud’ Gill

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Recycling in Tower Hamlets this Christmas

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists