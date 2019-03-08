Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls' reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers Archant

It was a day to remember when pupils who finished school 50 years ago were joined by their science teacher and the mum of TV's Rylan Clark for a reunion.

In total, 35 former classmates met in Browns at West India Quay. Picture: Rosina Myers In total, 35 former classmates met in Browns at West India Quay. Picture: Rosina Myers

The former pupils from Tower Hamlets School for Girls' class of 1969 shared treasured memories of the comprehensive in Richard Street, just off Commercial Road, when they met for lunch on Saturday, September 28.

Mary Woodham, 68, said: "It was fantastic to see so many women who grew up in the East End and all went to the same school.

The women shared stories of former teachers including one who put a dummy in the mouth of a girl who was naughty. Picture: Rosina Myers The women shared stories of former teachers including one who put a dummy in the mouth of a girl who was naughty. Picture: Rosina Myers

"It was amazing to get them all in the same room."

In total 35 former classmates, including Rylan's mum Linda, got together for lunch at Browns in West India Quay after members of various Facebook groups got in touch with each other and set a date.

TV presenter Rylan Clark's mum, Linda (second left), joined fellow members of the 'Class of 1969'. Picture: Rosina Myers TV presenter Rylan Clark's mum, Linda (second left), joined fellow members of the 'Class of 1969'. Picture: Rosina Myers

And there to surprise everyone was Christine Bodycombe who taught the girls at the school, which went on to become Stepney's Mulberry Secondary for Girls in 1986.

One recollection was of a teacher who would stick a baby's dummy in a pupil's mouth and sit her on top of a cupboard if she was naughty.

"Most of us were well behaved and played by the rules," Mary said.

The women attended the school between 1963 and 1969. Picture: Rosina Myers The women attended the school between 1963 and 1969. Picture: Rosina Myers

But that didn't stop the women being cheeky on Saturday, having a laugh with waiting staff by sticking labels saying "Sexy Legs", "Hot Lips" and "Cutie Pie" on them.

Fond memories were also shared of feeding the rabbits and chickens at the school's animal sanctuary at breaktime with some remembering pupils from the boys' school in Stepney Green hanging around the gates at home time.

The school hymn sung every morning. Picture: Mary Woodham The school hymn sung every morning. Picture: Mary Woodham

Most of the women, who grew up in Shadwell, Limehouse, Wapping and Whitechapel, now live in Essex. Mary spent her childhood in Bewley Street with her dad painting police launches for a living and grandad working as a docker.

And even though the former students left Tower Hamlets' School for Girls five decades ago it remains much loved with some of the ladies still keeping their original uniforms.

The school cap. Picture: Mary Woodham The school cap. Picture: Mary Woodham

"It was a lovely school and brand new when we started. The Hall was beautiful. It was a lovely time," Mary said.