Antiques shop in Spitalfields launches bid to sell alcohol to customers

Plans for an antiques shop in Spitalfields to sell alcohol to customers perusing pricey collectables have been submitted to Tower Hamlets Council.

Managers of the Town House in Fournier Street, have applied to serve alcohol from 11am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11.30am to 5.30pm on Sundays.

The gallery and shop already has cafe facilities and has hosted “supper club” events.

But the plans are not supported by some residents.

In a letter to the council, one objector wrote: “[The Town House] has regularly hosted a supper club and various promotional events involving the consumption of alcohol onsite which has caused problems for neighbouring residents.

“These events spilled out into the rear courtyard garden and the pavement outside in Fournier Street, resulting in noise nuisance and disturbance. Evening leisure time was interrupted and our daughters’ sleep jeopardised.”

But applicant, Fiona Atkins, has insisted that the shop will only serve small amounts of craft ciders and beers.

She said: “The premises operate as a long established antiques, paintings and coffee shop and will continue to do so; the sale of alcohol is intended to be a small part only of the current business and to be complimentary to the

existing business.

“The focus will be on the sale of craft cider and other similar craft products which are consistent with the ethos of the shop and are likely to appeal to the existing clientele of the shop.”

Councillors will discuss the application at a meeting today (Tuesday).