Promoting children's human rights earns Isle of Dogs school UN's Gold award

Teaching pupils at Arnhem Wharf Primary about UN convention on children's rights and respecting one another. Picture: Victoria Dawe victoria dawe www.victoriadawephotography.com

The UN's Gold award for schools that respect children's human rights has been given to Arnhem Wharf Primary on the Isle Dogs.

Cheers all round... pupils celebrate their school awarded Gold for recognising and practicing UN Convention on children's rights. Picture: Victoria Dawe Cheers all round... pupils celebrate their school awarded Gold for recognising and practicing UN Convention on children's rights. Picture: Victoria Dawe

The Unicef world organisation recognition is given to schools that promote the UN charter on children's rights and encourage pupils to respect each other.

This leads to better behaviour and less truancy and playground bullying.

"Our pupils are passionate about children's rights," Arnhem Wharf's headteacher Sara Haynes said. "We teach the UN's convention which helps them in decision-making and expressing opinions."

The school is one of 400 in the UK that have received the Gold award for putting the UN convention at the heart of their teaching practice.

Unicef UK's Frances Bestley said: "Arnhem Wharf impressed us with the way pupils become participating citizens who understand their rights and show respect for each other."

Schools promoting children's rights report better behaviour, less truancy and bullying, better learning and improved academic levels.