Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Promoting children's human rights earns Isle of Dogs school UN's Gold award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 December 2019

Teaching pupils at Arnhem Wharf Primary about UN convention on children's rights and respecting one another. Picture: Victoria Dawe

Teaching pupils at Arnhem Wharf Primary about UN convention on children's rights and respecting one another. Picture: Victoria Dawe

victoria dawe www.victoriadawephotography.com

The UN's Gold award for schools that respect children's human rights has been given to Arnhem Wharf Primary on the Isle Dogs.

Cheers all round... pupils celebrate their school awarded Gold for recognising and practicing UN Convention on children's rights. Picture: Victoria DaweCheers all round... pupils celebrate their school awarded Gold for recognising and practicing UN Convention on children's rights. Picture: Victoria Dawe

The Unicef world organisation recognition is given to schools that promote the UN charter on children's rights and encourage pupils to respect each other.

This leads to better behaviour and less truancy and playground bullying.

"Our pupils are passionate about children's rights," Arnhem Wharf's headteacher Sara Haynes said. "We teach the UN's convention which helps them in decision-making and expressing opinions."

The school is one of 400 in the UK that have received the Gold award for putting the UN convention at the heart of their teaching practice.

Unicef UK's Frances Bestley said: "Arnhem Wharf impressed us with the way pupils become participating citizens who understand their rights and show respect for each other."

Schools promoting children's rights report better behaviour, less truancy and bullying, better learning and improved academic levels.

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Alpine heat is turned up for Canada Square as winter sets in at Canary Wharf

Chilly Alpine setting at Canada Square for the festive winter season. Picture: Sean Pollock

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Alpine heat is turned up for Canada Square as winter sets in at Canary Wharf

Chilly Alpine setting at Canada Square for the festive winter season. Picture: Sean Pollock

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Youths throw down challenge for Toynbee Hall cash on issues they’re passionate about

Toynbee Hall youth project in Mile End in 2017. Picture: Toynbee Hall

Promoting children’s human rights earns Isle of Dogs school UN’s Gold award

Teaching pupils at Arnhem Wharf Primary about UN convention on children's rights and respecting one another. Picture: Victoria Dawe

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists