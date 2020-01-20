Search

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 January 2020

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

This year we mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and to celebrate we would like to share readers' memories.

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, May 8, 1945. Picture: Imperial War MuseumTwo British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, May 8, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

The early May bank holiday has been put back to Friday, May 8 this year to coincide with the day when fighting against Nazi Germany ended in Europe in the Second World War.

The holiday marks the start of three days of commemoration with events planned up and down the country.

To mark this historic anniversary, we would like to share stories from readers who remember VE Day 1945 either because they fought during the 1939-45 conflict or joined celebrations at the time.

If you don't mind being named, photographed and telling us how you marked the occasion, please get in touch with reporter Jon King on 020 8477 3893 or email jonathan.king@archant.co.uk

Alternatively, if you are planning an event in the area, please let us know.

