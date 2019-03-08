Do you know a historic building that is endangered like the Bromley-by-Bow gasholders?

A charity battling to save the country's Victorian heritage has appealed for nominations for its next top 10 most endangered buildings campaign.

Last year the Victorian Society conservation group added the Grade II-listed gasholders between Bromley-by-Bow and West Ham to its top 10.

The Society now wants to hear which Victorian and Edwardian buildings to add to its 2019 list.

Griff Rhys-Jones, Victorian Society president, said: ""Can you help? It is vital that we draw attention to endangered Victorian buildings.

"Each year the top ten list from the Victorian Society gets publicity and focuses minds. It works. Councils, newspapers and potential saviours pay attention. The public are interested. General awareness goes up. The individual buildings become noticed.

"So now is the time to make nominations. If you know of an important or noteworthy Victorian building that needs public attention then get in touch."

To nominate a building, dated between 1837 and 1914 and situated in England or Wales, email media@victoriansociety.org.uk with the year, location, and why the building should be included.

The deadline is Friday July 19. The final list will be announced on September 13.

On the Bromley-by-Bow gasholders, Molly Murray of the Victorian Society said: "The future looks uncertain, and saving them will most likely be a very long process. They must be retained for future generations or a sympathetic purpose found for them.

"They are a crucial link to our industrial past."