Virtual photography exhibition among variety of Black History Month events in Tower Hamlets

'Three sisters' by Hussina Raja will be featured in the Photo - Open virtual exhibition during Black History Month. Picture: Hussina Raja courtesy of Tower Hamlets Council Archant

A virtual photography exhibition is opening to celebrate Black History Month.

'London Lockdown' by Tom Ferrie, one of the photographers whose work capturing the current pandemic is featured in the exhibition. Picture: Tom Ferrie, courtesy of Tower Hamlets Council 'London Lockdown' by Tom Ferrie, one of the photographers whose work capturing the current pandemic is featured in the exhibition. Picture: Tom Ferrie, courtesy of Tower Hamlets Council

Over the summer, the council asked budding photographers to send in images they thought best represented Black History Month, before a panel selected a variety of submission for the exhibition, Photo – Open.

The exhibition, which opens October 1, features more than 50 photos capturing diverse subjects including portraits, demonstrations against racism, women at work, carnivals, musicians, dancers and the current pandemic.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said: “We are proud of the cultural and ethnic diversity of Tower Hamlets and Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the lives and contributions of all those with African and Caribbean descent to British society.”

Throughout the month, the council’s idea stores and local history library and archives will host talks and presentations.

Jim Grover black and white portrait 'Dignity'. Picture: Jim Grover, courtesy of Tower Hamlets Council Jim Grover black and white portrait 'Dignity'. Picture: Jim Grover, courtesy of Tower Hamlets Council

A variety of virtual or socially distanced events are also being organised by arts and voluntary groups, including cinema, performances, discussions and workshops.

Councillor Sabina Akhtar, cabinet member for culture and arts, said: “Despite the many challenges of Covid-19, we are delighted to be able to run an interesting programme this year, which includes supporting arts and cultural organisations to deliver events that residents of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy both online and offline.”

Key events of this year will be explored by Somali arts and culture organisation KAYD.

Arts and community centre Poplar Union is embarking on an ambitious and varied programme of online activity including a work-in-progress sharing of a new play exploring contemporary sexuality and gender roles from a black perspective.

Genesis Cinema in Mile End will be showing Through Her Eyes – four films that explore different aspects of the black female existence on screen – with introductions, question and answers, discussions, poetry and workshops.

Purple Moon Drama is creating films of performances that capture young people’s personal responses to Black History Month, using art to reference different feelings.

Visit towerhamlets.gov.uk/blackhistorymonth for more.