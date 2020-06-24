DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Tower Hamlets constituencies between April and May

The latest Universal Credit figures give a constituency breakdown for the number of claims made in April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Tower Hamlets constituencies between April and May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week, the Advertiser reported that the number of claims made across Tower Hamlets rose by 29.1 per cent between April 9 and May 14.

You may also want to watch:

These figures were drawn from the local authority area, which combines the number of claimants in Poplar and Limehouse and Bethnal Green and Bow.

The numbers make for interesting reading; while Bethnal Green and Bow had the bigger percentage increase (31.3 vs 27.1 pc), as of May 14 there were actually more universal credit claimants in Poplar and Limehouse (18,809 vs 17,006).

There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12, 11 days before lockdown was announced.

Tower Hamlets had 20,244 confirmed claimants on that March date; by April 9, this had risen to 27,737.