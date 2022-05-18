Londoners seeking more living space as they spend more time at home

promotion

Attic Self Storage has stores across London, including Bow and Beckton - Credit: Attic Self Storage





With 60% of Londoners desperate to make their homes bigger, it might be a great opportunity to make the most of the space they already have.



New research carried out by self-storage company Attic Self Storage reveals that half of Londoners say returning to the office has allowed them to fall in love with their home again with 48% saying they are enjoying it more now.

The research reveals that more than half (52%) of Londoners have made changes to their homes in the last two years during lockdown. The most popular improvements include converting a room or a cupboard into an office and transforming a corner into a reading nook.

But DIY enthusiasts are not done yet; the average Londoner is looking to spend a whopping £5,614 on home improvements in the next year.

Londoners admitted that the top change they are planning to make is to create more space (60%). This may be down to 44% of people feeling they do not have enough storage at home, which has left 73% feeling frustrated, stressed, overwhelmed and anxious.





Top five home improvements Londoners would like to make :

1. Create more space/make the home bigger (60%)

2. Painting and decorating (43%)

3. Create more storage (35%)

4. Spruce up the garden or outside area (31%)

5. Make the home function better (25%)



Despite the lack of storage, many Londoners still want to make their homes multi-functional and would consider converting their storage spaces, with a quarter (24%) choosing an office or study, 22% opting for a bedroom and 16% choosing a home gym.

CEO of Attic Self Storage, Frederic de Ryckman de Betz, said: "Our research shows the way we live, work and relax has changed over the past few years due to the pandemic, and our homes have continued to reflect that.

"In particular, Londoners are desperate for storage, especially with the limited space in the capital. However, people are still considering investing time and money into transforming their spaces so that they’re multi-functional and can be used to live and work in ease and comfort.”



For more information on storage and its benefits, visit https://www.atticstorage.co.uk/