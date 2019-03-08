Search

Free advice session in Poplar for people planning for later life

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 September 2019

A free advice session is taking place in Poplar for anyone planning for later life. Picture: Bernadette Delaney

A free advice session is taking place in Poplar for anyone planning for later life. Picture: Bernadette Delaney

As per paper licence

A free information session has been set up to give people advice on preparing for later life.

Home Instead Senior Care, The Good Care Group and others are hosting the event at The Cruising Association, CA House, Northey Street, Poplar, on October 17.

Fahima Khan, from Home Instead, said: "Life is always uncertain and we can never know what's around the corner. That's why planning ahead can help you feel more secure and confident in dealing with whatever the future may hold."

A range of topics are due to be covered, including long-term care at home, dealing with inheritance tax, the benefits of drawing up a will plus details about powers of attorney.

Pre-booked one-to-one consultations with advisors, including a solicitor, are also planned for the session which starts at 6.30pm.

RSVP by email to info.canarywharf@homeinstead.co.uk or ring 020 3713 3161.

