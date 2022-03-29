About 70 fire fighters using 10 engines spent over five hours battling the blaze in Castor Lane, which broke out just after 12.30pm today (March 29) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

This afternoon's fire at an electrical substation in Poplar has been brought under control - but about 4,500 homes still remain without power.

About 70 fire fighters using 10 engines spent over five hours battling the blaze in Castor Lane, which broke out just after 12.30pm today (March 29).

The cause of the fire - which damaged the ground floor of the two-storey electrical substation - is under investigation.

One hundred people were evacuated from a depot next door, and 1,500 students were evacuated from a college at the rear of the substation.

London Fire Brigade's station commander Colin Digby, who was at the scene, said his crews had "worked hard in challenging conditions" to bring the fire under control.

He confirmed it had caused power outages in the area, which are currently affecting about 4,500 customers.

Earlier he warned that as many as 38,000 homes might have been affected.

The Limehouse Link Tunnel, the Blackwall Tunnel and the Rotherhithe Tunnel - which were closed as a result of the power cut - have now reopened.

Fire crews from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Shadwell and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene.

