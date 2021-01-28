News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

NHS covid staff take a break at Royal London Hospital to meet police dog

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:00 PM January 28, 2021   
Dexter on police visit to meet NHS staff at the Royal London

Dexter on the police visit to meet NHS staff at the Royal London - Credit: Met Police

A cuddly police dog named Dexter has popped into the Royal London Hospital to meet NHS staff looking after patients fighting coronavirus. 

Dog handler Pc Mike Sheather jumped at the chance when staff requested a visit. 

“Dexter’s diary is usually filled with visits to Met Police officers,” he said. “But it was important to meet the nurses, doctors, care assistants and cleaners who've been working non-stop putting other people’s health before their own.” 

Police Dog Dexter provides the cuddles for NHS staff

Police dog Dexter provides the cuddles for NHS staff taking a well-earned break - Credit: Met Police

He also brought a thank you book of messages from Met Police staff. Dexter provided the cuddles. 

The hospital is coping with 300 patients battling the virus in the isolation wards on the 14th and 15th floors of the Whitechapel complex. 

Dexter... a real hit with staff at the Royal London

Dexter proved a real hit with staff at the Royal London - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

Dexter spent time with staff taking much-needed breaks in special “breakout” locations around the hospital to bring some well-earned distraction from Covid. 

The two-year-old Labrador normally visits officers in the Met's firearms units, neighbourhood teams and counter-terrorism units to take a "paws" from their often-stressful duties. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
  2. 2 'Grenfell Tower'-type cladding still not removed from New Providence Wharf after 3 years
  3. 3 Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station
  1. 4 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
  2. 5 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
  3. 6 Covid hero who did charity walk in Bow aged 100 now has vaccine
  4. 7 'It must be urgently addressed': New research into BAME Covid impact
  5. 8 Fury as family homes vanish when Isle of Dogs landlord converts to bedsits
  6. 9 Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
  7. 10 Police e-fit expert retiring after 15 years at Bethnal Green
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ethnic communities not taking up Covid jabs, Tower Hamlets Mayor warns

Mike Brooke

person

'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures...

Mike Brooke

person

Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger

Tom Ambrose

person

Crime

Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus