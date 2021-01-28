Published: 3:00 PM January 28, 2021

Dexter on the police visit to meet NHS staff at the Royal London - Credit: Met Police

A cuddly police dog named Dexter has popped into the Royal London Hospital to meet NHS staff looking after patients fighting coronavirus.

Dog handler Pc Mike Sheather jumped at the chance when staff requested a visit.

“Dexter’s diary is usually filled with visits to Met Police officers,” he said. “But it was important to meet the nurses, doctors, care assistants and cleaners who've been working non-stop putting other people’s health before their own.”

Police dog Dexter provides the cuddles for NHS staff taking a well-earned break - Credit: Met Police

He also brought a thank you book of messages from Met Police staff. Dexter provided the cuddles.

The hospital is coping with 300 patients battling the virus in the isolation wards on the 14th and 15th floors of the Whitechapel complex.

Dexter proved a real hit with staff at the Royal London - Credit: Met Police

Dexter spent time with staff taking much-needed breaks in special “breakout” locations around the hospital to bring some well-earned distraction from Covid.

The two-year-old Labrador normally visits officers in the Met's firearms units, neighbourhood teams and counter-terrorism units to take a "paws" from their often-stressful duties.