Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view. Archant

Twenty people escaped uninjured after a fire broke out at a hostel in Poplar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were on the scene in Canton Street yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 12.

You may also want to watch:

The fire damaged part of a room on the first floor.

London Fire Brigade says 20 people left the building before crews arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was called at 4.47pm and the fire was under control by 5.20pm.

Crews from Millwall, Shadwell, Dockhead and East Greenwich fire stations attended.