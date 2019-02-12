Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plans for hotel complex on Canary Wharf’s South Quay go on show today

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2019

Consultations begin on plans to replace Quay House with a hotel and apartments and better public use of the space under the DLR that runs past it. Picture: Google

Consultations begin on plans to replace Quay House with a hotel and apartments and better public use of the space under the DLR that runs past it. Picture: Google

Google

Public consultations start today into the latest development at Canary Wharf where a hotel and luxury apartment tower block is planned at South Quay.

The scheme involves making better public use of the empty space under the DLR which skims past the proposed demolition and replacement of Quay House office block.

The two days of consultations, today and Saturday, include an exhibition inviting comments about the plans to replace the three-storey building fronting onto the Millwall Docks at Admirals Way, off March Wall.

The proposal by Rockwell Property developers includes leisure facilities with plans to “enhance the pedestrian area along the waterfront using the currently underused spaces beneath the DLR”.

The exhibition is in the main reception of Quay House from 3 to 8pm today and 9 to 11am on Saturday, to “iron out” any problems before the scheme is submitted to Tower Hamlets Council for approval later this year.

It follows a similar exhibition on Tuesday for another tower complex half-a-mile away along Marsh Wall at Millharbour.

The 44-storey residential complex already had planning consent when Ballymore took over the scheme last year.

But it had unresolved issues with neighbouring residents in the Pan Peninsular tower complex next to the proposed site who fear losing their daylight and sunlight if it went ahead.

The Pan Peninsular residents association is in talks with Ballymore which inherited the problem when it bought the scheme from Galliard developers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets nab draw with 10 men at Southend

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Plans for hotel complex on Canary Wharf’s South Quay go on show today

Consultations begin on plans to replace Quay House with a hotel and apartments and better public use of the space under the DLR that runs past it. Picture: Google

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Murder charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists