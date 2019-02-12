Plans for hotel complex on Canary Wharf’s South Quay go on show today

Consultations begin on plans to replace Quay House with a hotel and apartments and better public use of the space under the DLR that runs past it. Picture: Google Google

Public consultations start today into the latest development at Canary Wharf where a hotel and luxury apartment tower block is planned at South Quay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scheme involves making better public use of the empty space under the DLR which skims past the proposed demolition and replacement of Quay House office block.

The two days of consultations, today and Saturday, include an exhibition inviting comments about the plans to replace the three-storey building fronting onto the Millwall Docks at Admirals Way, off March Wall.

The proposal by Rockwell Property developers includes leisure facilities with plans to “enhance the pedestrian area along the waterfront using the currently underused spaces beneath the DLR”.

The exhibition is in the main reception of Quay House from 3 to 8pm today and 9 to 11am on Saturday, to “iron out” any problems before the scheme is submitted to Tower Hamlets Council for approval later this year.

It follows a similar exhibition on Tuesday for another tower complex half-a-mile away along Marsh Wall at Millharbour.

The 44-storey residential complex already had planning consent when Ballymore took over the scheme last year.

But it had unresolved issues with neighbouring residents in the Pan Peninsular tower complex next to the proposed site who fear losing their daylight and sunlight if it went ahead.

The Pan Peninsular residents association is in talks with Ballymore which inherited the problem when it bought the scheme from Galliard developers.