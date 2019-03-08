Search

Amateur boxers brace for charity bouts in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 April 2019

Terry Allain has organised a charity boxing night at the York Hall Leisure Centre

Archant

Amateur boxers will battle in Bethnal Green to raise money for charities supporting people affected by mental health issues, depression and addiction.

White collar boxers throughout London will fight in the famous York Hall arena in Old Ford Road for House of Champs' fundraising event next month.

A roster of fighters past and present, including current WBA light heavyweight continental champion Craig 'Spider' Richards, will watch the up and coming athletes in action, said organiser Terry Allain.

Terry, an ex-boxer based in Catford, started amateur training sessions about two years ago with David Walker, a former fighter who has represented England in the Commonwealth Games.

The sessions grew into House of Champs, a community interest company that hopes to raise funds for good causes while “getting fit and having fun”.

Ahead of the 13 bouts at York Hall, participants will have spent 10 weeks in intensive training.

It's a challenge that has attracted a wide variety of first-time fighters, from a mother of four to a student to one of Terry's friends from his church in Lewisham.

Asked what attracted such a wide range of people to take part, Terry, 51, told the Advertiser that the sport provides a safe outlet to “let out stress” from life's day-to-day pressures.

“It allows them to focus on one set thing at a time when they need it most,” he said.

“Everything else is out of your head so, you know, it stops any imaginatory attacks from outside life.

“It's a time when your phone is in your bag. You're not focusing on your phone or any apps.

“It takes their minds off things they don't enjoy. Along with getting fit and healthy, and feeling stronger, you are getting more alert and lively.”

Contenders can box for their own chosen charity or cause. Some wish to raise money to pay for hospital or medical treatment, others to donate to bereaved families.

The event takes place on Friday 3 May. Tickets from £32.57.

Doors open 6pm with the first fight scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

For details, call 07413 949 915 or click here.

