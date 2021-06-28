News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News >

Development completed during Covid to tackle East End's housing crisis

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:06 PM June 28, 2021   
Construction of Jolles House continued in Bromley-by-Bow during Covid

Construction of Jolles House continued in Bromley-by-Bow during Covid - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Another 70 new homes, which were built during the pandemic to keep pace with East London's housing demand, have been completed.

Construction of the Jolles House scheme at Bromley-by-Bow was carried out during all three lockdowns without break, but with strict Covid-19 safety guidelines to keep pace with east London's growing population's needs.  

Strict Covid measures at Jolles House construction site

Strict Covid measures at Jolles House construction site - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The development in Bromley High Street by Poplar Harca housing organisation has 13 social rented flats and 57 shared ownership flats said to be cheaper than privately renting.

It replaces an old block next to the disused The Blue Anchor pub, which had just 12 council flats. 

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlights the importance of green and open spaces,” Poplar Harca’s regeneration director Paul Dooley said. “The Jolles House development has open areas for families to socialise and for children to play, which has been incorporated into this project.”  

Jolles House completed at Bromley-by-Bow

Jolles House completed at Bromley-by-Bow - Credit: Rehan Jamil

You may also want to watch:

The surrounding area has had a landscape makeover with new trees, plants, paving, courtyards and an open lawn, as well as children’s play areas with climbing walls, table tennis and a basketball hoop.  

 Michaela Simmons in her new 'shared ownership' kitchen

Michaela Simmons in her new 'shared ownership' kitchen - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Michaela Simmons was one of the first people to move into a "shared ownership" property that she says gives her “a better chance to get on the property ladder” this week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets
  2. 2 Fund opens to help East End traders back on their feet after Covid
  3. 3 Leyton Orient set to sign Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan
  1. 4 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
  2. 5 Tower Hamlets youth worker on lack of funding for vital services
  3. 6 Development completed during Covid to tackle East End's housing crisis
  4. 7 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  5. 8 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
  6. 9 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
  7. 10 Fight to reopen St George's pool in Shadwell goes to Parliament

She said: “It means I can stay in east London close to my family and where I grew up. Jolles House has such a community vibe.”  

Michaela relaxes in the open grounds of Jolles House, her new home.

Michaela relaxes in the open grounds of Jolles House, her new home. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The scheme helps, in a small way, to shorten Tower Hamlets Council’s 19,000-long waiting list.   

Cllr Dan Tomlinson, who represents the district at the town hall, said: “The Jolles House development is providing much-needed new homes and green space. The play areas and landscaping provide another green space.”

Poplar Harca also has planning permission for 274 new family-size homes nearby at Bromley-by-Bow's Stroudley Walk neighbourhood, where half the properties are listed as “affordable” on the housing market.  

The organisation is overseeing massive regeneration in Poplar as well, on the Teviot Estate, the Aberfeldy Master Plan and Chrisp Street Market redevelopment — all adding another 4,000 homes to east London's housing stock. 

Jolles House in Bromley-by-Bow

Jolles House in Bromley-by-Bow - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Housing
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mohammed Chowdhury... 24-year-old from Bethnal Green jailed 9 years

Courts

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who tried to buy hand grenade to use on police

Mike Brooke

person
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault at Canary Wharf Tube station on June 6.

British Transport Police

Police bid to trace man in connection with Tube station sex assault

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
met police release statistics on teen killings

Knife Crime

Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Cllr John Piece on the Labour benches at Tower Hamlets Council 

Greater London Authority | Opinion

Unmesh Desai: 'Councillor's sudden death leaves huge void'

Unmesh Desai AM, City & East

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus