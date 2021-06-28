Development completed during Covid to tackle East End's housing crisis

Published: 7:06 PM June 28, 2021

Another 70 new homes, which were built during the pandemic to keep pace with East London's housing demand, have been completed.

Construction of the Jolles House scheme at Bromley-by-Bow was carried out during all three lockdowns without break, but with strict Covid-19 safety guidelines to keep pace with east London's growing population's needs.

Strict Covid measures at Jolles House construction site - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The development in Bromley High Street by Poplar Harca housing organisation has 13 social rented flats and 57 shared ownership flats said to be cheaper than privately renting.

It replaces an old block next to the disused The Blue Anchor pub, which had just 12 council flats.

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlights the importance of green and open spaces,” Poplar Harca’s regeneration director Paul Dooley said. “The Jolles House development has open areas for families to socialise and for children to play, which has been incorporated into this project.”

Jolles House completed at Bromley-by-Bow - Credit: Rehan Jamil

You may also want to watch:

The surrounding area has had a landscape makeover with new trees, plants, paving, courtyards and an open lawn, as well as children’s play areas with climbing walls, table tennis and a basketball hoop.

Michaela Simmons in her new 'shared ownership' kitchen - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Michaela Simmons was one of the first people to move into a "shared ownership" property that she says gives her “a better chance to get on the property ladder” this week.

She said: “It means I can stay in east London close to my family and where I grew up. Jolles House has such a community vibe.”

Michaela relaxes in the open grounds of Jolles House, her new home. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The scheme helps, in a small way, to shorten Tower Hamlets Council’s 19,000-long waiting list.

Cllr Dan Tomlinson, who represents the district at the town hall, said: “The Jolles House development is providing much-needed new homes and green space. The play areas and landscaping provide another green space.”

Poplar Harca also has planning permission for 274 new family-size homes nearby at Bromley-by-Bow's Stroudley Walk neighbourhood, where half the properties are listed as “affordable” on the housing market.

The organisation is overseeing massive regeneration in Poplar as well, on the Teviot Estate, the Aberfeldy Master Plan and Chrisp Street Market redevelopment — all adding another 4,000 homes to east London's housing stock.