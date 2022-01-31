London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Darling Row, Bethnal Green on Saturday (January 29). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A Bethnal Green flat has been damaged in a fire, prompting warnings about checking smoke alarms.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Darling Row on Saturday evening - January 29.

LFB said smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire, and they promptly left the building and called 999.

Part of a five-roomed flat on the fourth floor was damaged - there were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene.

The brigade was called at 7.39pm and the fire was under control by 7.57pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "This is a reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.

"They give the earliest possible warning to fire, providing time to escape.

"You should have smoke alarms in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

Crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Poplar and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.