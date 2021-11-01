Want to live like a star? House used as TV set goes on sale

Presenters Johnny Vaughan and Liza Tarbuck in the garden of the Big Breakfast House in east London - Credit: PA

The original house that once hosted Channel 4’s Big Breakfast has gone on sale for more than £4 million.

The huge six-bedroom home on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been listed online with an asking price of £4.6m, but could be sold for even more.

The 5,200 square foot property is so enormous it has its own unique postcode.

Sitting next to a canal, the home is a short walk from the London Stadium.

The property also has its own swimming pool, a cottage, and bullet-proof glass walkways, according to estate agents Hamptons.

The massive price tag is not just for the home’s size – the popular show, presented by stars including Johnny Vaughan, Denise Van Outen and Richard Bacon, used the house as its set for years in the 90s.

It sits within the E3 postcode where homes sell for an average of £821,624, according to Property Solvers – making the Big Breakfast House more than five times the local value.