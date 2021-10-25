Go-ahead given for 315 more homes in third stage of Blackwall Reach scheme
- Credit: Swan Housing
The third phase of the landmark £500 million Blackwall Reach regeneration project has got the go-ahead for more homes.
Further reconstruction of Poplar’s 1970s Robin Hood Gardens Estate has been given detailed planning permission by Tower Hamlets Council.
It adds 315 dwellings to the 340 already completed in the first phase and 268 currently under construction in the second phase, as well as a new Station Plaza, Millennium Green with children’s play area and 200 trees.
The Blackwall Reach regeneration by Swan Housing with Tower Hamlets Council and the GLA will see the number of homes increased five-fold to more than 1,500, compared to the 250 in the run-down former Robin Hood Gardens Estate.
“This phase cements Blackwall Reach as one of the most significant regeneration projects in London,” Swan Housing’s John Synnuck said. “It preserves high-quality public space which is essential in a post-Covid world.”
You may also want to watch:
The first phase - which is now completed - has a community hub, shops and cafes, and a school and mosque have both been replaced.
The scheme aims to “transform a previously neglected area” next to the Blackwall Tunnel, which was chosen to launch the mayor of London 's new housing strategy.
Most Read
- 1 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
- 2 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
- 3 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
- 4 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
- 5 Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council
- 6 Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet
- 7 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 8 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
- 9 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 10 Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift