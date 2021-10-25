Published: 1:59 PM October 25, 2021

The third phase of the landmark £500 million Blackwall Reach regeneration project has got the go-ahead for more homes.

Further reconstruction of Poplar’s 1970s Robin Hood Gardens Estate has been given detailed planning permission by Tower Hamlets Council.

It adds 315 dwellings to the 340 already completed in the first phase and 268 currently under construction in the second phase, as well as a new Station Plaza, Millennium Green with children’s play area and 200 trees.

More public open spaces planned at Blackwall Reach - Credit: Swan Housing

The Blackwall Reach regeneration by Swan Housing with Tower Hamlets Council and the GLA will see the number of homes increased five-fold to more than 1,500, compared to the 250 in the run-down former Robin Hood Gardens Estate.

“This phase cements Blackwall Reach as one of the most significant regeneration projects in London,” Swan Housing’s John Synnuck said. “It preserves high-quality public space which is essential in a post-Covid world.”

The first phase - which is now completed - has a community hub, shops and cafes, and a school and mosque have both been replaced.

'Brutalist' architecture of Poplar's 1970s' Robin Hood Gardens Estate now being swept aside - Credit: Joe Lord

The scheme aims to “transform a previously neglected area” next to the Blackwall Tunnel, which was chosen to launch the mayor of London 's new housing strategy.