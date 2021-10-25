Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Published: 12:13 PM October 25, 2021

Hundreds of flats are being offered to people on Tower Hamlets Council’s waiting list at controlled lower rents in a private development next to Canary Wharf.

The council has set rents for 143 flats in two of the three blocks at the Wood Wharf waterside neighbourhood in the new Harbord Square complex, with one in 10 designed with disabled accessibility.

Renters have started moving into Harbord Square - Credit: CWG

Tenants have already started moving into the development, with the first families arriving in the summer.

The remaining 176 apartments in the 27-storey third block, ranging from studio to three bedrooms, are set at “discount market” rents between £269 and £323 a week. These all have balconies with views looking across Greenwich and the Thames Barrier.

The Harbord Square development of more than 300 homes at Wood Wharf is managed by the Pinnacle Group for Canary Wharf.

You may also want to watch:

Wood Wharf has been designed as “a sustainable waterside community” next to Canary Wharf with 3,600 new homes and 350,000sq ft of shops set in its own "high street" with boutique arcades, an NHS medical centre and a primary school, as well as nine acres of public spaces and parks and a riverside boardwalk.