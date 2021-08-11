Social rent council homes completed by Canary Wharf
- Credit: LBTH
Three blocks of flats have been completed by Canary Wharf Group to house 115 families from Tower Hamlets Council’s 20,000-long waiting list.
The development in Poplar, by the Limehouse Cut, was handed over to the authority after a “sale and purchase” deal for the freehold with completion of one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom flats, as well as family-size apartments with four bedrooms.
Mayor John Biggs inspected the complex in Barchester Street, near Langdon Park, as part of a council programme for 2,000 more social rent homes for the East End.
“These flats bring us another step closer ,” he said. “They bring better quality social housing for people in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation.”
Barchester Court was designed and built by Canary Wharf Group after getting planning permission in 2015 to demolish a warehouse and part of a factory, but retaining its facade.
You may also want to watch:
The scheme has since been shortlisted for the Inside Housing development awards for “best affordable housing”. It includes 10 wheelchair-adaptable flats with four disabled parking spaces and a communal garden area.
Most Read
- 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
- 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
- 3 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
- 4 Cockney beano to the seaside makes comeback in Bethnal Green
- 5 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
- 6 A Level results 2021: East London Science year-13s 'ready to meet the world'
- 7 A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
- 8 A Level results 2021: Bow students head for universities all over UK
- 9 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
- 10 View from the house - 'The gruelling eight day trial was very traumatic'