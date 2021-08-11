News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News >

Social rent council homes completed by Canary Wharf

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:10 PM August 11, 2021   
Poplar's new Barchester Court built by Canary Wharf Group for Tower Hamlets Council

Poplar's new Barchester Court built by Canary Wharf Group for Tower Hamlets Council - Credit: LBTH

Three blocks of flats have been completed by Canary Wharf Group to house 115 families from Tower Hamlets Council’s 20,000-long waiting list. 

The development in Poplar, by the Limehouse Cut, was handed over to the authority after a “sale and purchase” deal for the freehold with completion of one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom flats, as well as family-size apartments with four bedrooms. 

Mayor John Biggs (left) taking a gander at Barchester Court with Canary Wharf Group's Shobi Khan

Mayor John Biggs (left) taking a gander at Barchester Court with Canary Wharf Group's Shobi Khan - Credit: LBTH

Mayor John Biggs inspected the complex in Barchester Street, near Langdon Park, as part of a council programme for 2,000 more social rent homes for the East End.

“These flats bring us another step closer ,” he said. “They bring better quality social housing for people in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation.” 

Community garden at Poplar's new Barchester Court

Community garden at Poplar's new Barchester Court - Credit: LBTH

Barchester Court was designed and built by Canary Wharf Group after getting planning permission in 2015 to demolish a warehouse and part of a factory, but retaining its facade.  

You may also want to watch:

The scheme has since been shortlisted for the Inside Housing development awards for “best affordable housing”. It includes 10 wheelchair-adaptable flats with four disabled parking spaces and a communal garden area. 

Barchester Court under wraps... after planning permission in 2015 to demolish a factory and warehouse

Barchester Court under wraps... after planning permission in 2015 to demolish a factory and warehouse - Credit: Google

Most Read

  1. 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
  2. 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
  1. 4 Cockney beano to the seaside makes comeback in Bethnal Green
  2. 5 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: East London Science year-13s 'ready to meet the world'
  4. 7 A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: Bow students head for universities all over UK
  6. 9 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
  7. 10 View from the house - 'The gruelling eight day trial was very traumatic'
East London News
Docklands News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Orient manager delighted with Pratley addition

Leyton Orient

Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Golds... One Housing tenants and leaseholders fear merger will make estates more remote

Housing

Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord

Mike Brooke

person
Area around West India Quay station now cordoned off where man was stabbed

Crime

Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station

Mike Brooke

person
Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Westo

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient boosted by potential returns of Smyth and Drinan for...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon