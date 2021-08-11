Social rent council homes completed by Canary Wharf

Published: 6:10 PM August 11, 2021

Poplar's new Barchester Court built by Canary Wharf Group for Tower Hamlets Council - Credit: LBTH

Three blocks of flats have been completed by Canary Wharf Group to house 115 families from Tower Hamlets Council’s 20,000-long waiting list.

The development in Poplar, by the Limehouse Cut, was handed over to the authority after a “sale and purchase” deal for the freehold with completion of one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom flats, as well as family-size apartments with four bedrooms.

Mayor John Biggs (left) taking a gander at Barchester Court with Canary Wharf Group's Shobi Khan - Credit: LBTH

Mayor John Biggs inspected the complex in Barchester Street, near Langdon Park, as part of a council programme for 2,000 more social rent homes for the East End.

“These flats bring us another step closer ,” he said. “They bring better quality social housing for people in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation.”

Community garden at Poplar's new Barchester Court - Credit: LBTH

Barchester Court was designed and built by Canary Wharf Group after getting planning permission in 2015 to demolish a warehouse and part of a factory, but retaining its facade.

The scheme has since been shortlisted for the Inside Housing development awards for “best affordable housing”. It includes 10 wheelchair-adaptable flats with four disabled parking spaces and a communal garden area.