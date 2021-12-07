Work begins on £300m Chrisp Street Market redevelopment

Work has begun on the multi-million pound regeneration of Chrisp Street Market in Poplar.

The plans include 600 new homes, a cinema, cafés and restaurants, offices and dozens of new shops.

The scheme is set to cost more than £300m and is being carried out by developers Telford Homes.

Under the plans, most of the buildings on Chrisp Street will be demolished, apart from the clock tower and the Festival of Britain building.

The street has been the town centre of Poplar since the 19th century and the current market was built in 1951 as part of the festival.

The plans would improve spaces for market stalls and pedestrian areas surrounding it, say developers.

Poplar’s new town centre is not expected to be completed until 2027 and developers say it will create 500 jobs for the community.

The market has been designed by architect Frederick Gibbard.

Jerome Geoghegan, land and planning director for Telford Homes, said that the plans would be a great addition to Poplar.

He said: “This really is a truly exciting scheme – one that delivers a new destination for east London that we hope the local community in Poplar will be proud of.

“Alongside a number of much-needed and new affordable homes, we will also be delivering the leisure, entertainment, shopping, dining and community facilities that residents in the local area have been asking for.

“Alongside this, we are providing vital upgrades to the current market, creating a better working environment for our market traders, while also delivering hundreds of new jobs which will provide a significant boost to the local economy.”

Plans to regenerate Chrisp Street were first mooted as far back as 2009, with planning permission for the latest scheme granted in March 2019.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs also welcomed the beginning of work, which started on December 3.

He said: “This exciting milestone marks the start of the Chrisp Street regeneration, which will bring investment, new homes, shops and business units, plus community facilities to the area.”