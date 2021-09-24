Contractors host Macmillan Coffee Morning before Stepney restorations begin
- Credit: Waites Group
Building contractors restoring 200-year-old housing in a listed Georgian square off Commercial Road have taken time off to raise money for a cancer charity before they start the work.
The workforce at Waites Group, which is about to refurbish homes in Stepney’s historic Albert Gardens, have been running a coffee morning for Macmillan.
They hope to raise £1,000 for the cancer care charity by serving up cake with coffee and selling sandwiches in the gardens.
The Friday gathering was organised on September 24 by liaison officer Anne-Marie Johnson and her colleagues before months of restoration work is set to begin on the 60 properties owned by Clarion Housing Association.
“We’re repainting railings, doors and repairing windows,” Anne-Marie explained. “The rendering work starts next week. The scaffolding is already in place. It’s going to take seven months.”
You may also want to watch:
The work is part of a programme by Clarion Housing to keep the 18th-century terrace up to scratch. Some of the individual freeholds in Albert Gardens are worth up to £1 million on the London property market.
Most Read
- 1 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 2 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 3 Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
- 4 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 5 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
- 6 Things to do: Explore east London this weekend
- 7 'That is what this club is about' as Mark Noble wants to find West Ham fan
- 8 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
- 9 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
- 10 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man