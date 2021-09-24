Contractors host Macmillan Coffee Morning before Stepney restorations begin

Published: 5:00 PM September 24, 2021

Building contractors restoring 200-year-old housing in a listed Georgian square off Commercial Road have taken time off to raise money for a cancer charity before they start the work.

The workforce at Waites Group, which is about to refurbish homes in Stepney’s historic Albert Gardens, have been running a coffee morning for Macmillan.

They hope to raise £1,000 for the cancer care charity by serving up cake with coffee and selling sandwiches in the gardens.

The Friday gathering was organised on September 24 by liaison officer Anne-Marie Johnson and her colleagues before months of restoration work is set to begin on the 60 properties owned by Clarion Housing Association.

Scaffolding is up... ready for restoration work on Stepney's Georgian terrace in Albert Gardens - Credit: Waites Group

“We’re repainting railings, doors and repairing windows,” Anne-Marie explained. “The rendering work starts next week. The scaffolding is already in place. It’s going to take seven months.”

You may also want to watch:

The work is part of a programme by Clarion Housing to keep the 18th-century terrace up to scratch. Some of the individual freeholds in Albert Gardens are worth up to £1 million on the London property market.