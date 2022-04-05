Canary Wharf apartment block gets approval

How the Canary Wharf skyline might look once the new 52-floor block is built - Credit: Ballymore

A 52-floor tower block is set to be added to the Canary Wharf skyline after being approved by councillors.

An application by developer Ballymore for the 174-metre high skyscraper, in Cuba Street, was given the green light by Tower Hamlets Council's strategic development committee.

The plans had been due for debate earlier this year but a decision was delayed after issues were raised by the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The original proposals included only one fire escape staircase and the brigade said in January it had concerns with the design relating to escape and the evacuation strategy.

Last month it was revealed that Ballymore had added an extra staircase to its plan.

In an updated consultation response, LFB said it "appreciated" the developer's amended design, "in particular the inclusion of two staircases".

The proposal includes 421 flats, of which 100 are classed as 'affordable'.

A CGI of what the tower might look like - Credit: Ballymore

The development, at the junction of Manilla Street and Tobago Street, is set to be 'car-free' and there are plans for more than 700 cycle parking spaces.

It also features a new 1,630 square metre public park, which Ballymore claims would be the biggest open public space brought to the Docklands in 20 years.

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers, who called the proposal "well designed".

In a report, they wrote: "It would make a significant contribution

to the delivery of the council’s housing targets and address the borough’s identified housing need."

Committee members voted six to two in favour of granting planning permission at a meeting on March 30.

A Ballymore spokesperson said the development will bring "high-quality" apartments and "exciting" public retail and green space.

They added: "We look forward to commencing the next stages of the development and continuing our work building homes and communities in which residents thrive.”