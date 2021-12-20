Home damaged after fire breaks out at Bow block of flats
Published: 3:02 PM December 20, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A flat was damaged after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a residential block in Bow.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the building in Campbell Road on Saturday evening - December 18.
Part of a three-roomed flat on the fourth floor was damaged, the brigade confirmed. There were no reports of any injuries.
The brigade was called at 7.33pm and the fire was under control by 8.10pm.
Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Millwall and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene.
LFB said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
