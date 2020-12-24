Published: 11:58 AM December 24, 2020

Foodbanks in the East End are getting emergency funding during Tier 4 from Old Ford Housing - Credit: Daniel Hambury

The New Year will start with a wodge of cash diverted from housing estates to organisations dealing with the Tier 4 emergency.

Funds have been relocated from projects normally financed by Old Ford Housing panel and the Clarion Futures Trust which have been suspended during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Old Ford has pledged £55,000 to 11 organisations tackling food poverty, mental health issues, isolation and loneliness.

“The pandemic has caused all sorts of problems,” the panel’s chair Jackie Harris said. “This led us to explore ways to support groups who may have slipped through the net to help what they do to make a difference.”

Organisations include Age UK East London, Bethnal Green and Bow foodbanks, Mind mental health charity, First Love Foundation on the Isle of Dogs, Bow Haven tackling mental health, Beyond the Streets helping vulnerable women and Friends & Neighbours’ helping isolated people.