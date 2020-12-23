News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kevin awarded for making adventure playground ‘Covid safe’ for children in Bow

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2020
Youth worker Kevin Siaw

Kevin Siaw said: "We did whatever we could to reopen the playground safely for children." - Credit: Clarion Housing

Youth worker Kevin Siaw has won an award for making sure children in Bow have a safe place to play during the pandemic. 

He realised the impact of the lockdown on youngsters in March when his team had to close the Roman Road adventure playground. 

 

Children at Roman Road adventure playground

Now children and toddlers have a safe play space in Bow - Credit: Monica S/Google

They carried out work to make the playground Covid-secure to reopen safely for the school summer holidays.  

“We did whatever we could to reopen it,” Kevin said. “We had to close during the first lockdown, but saw the impact it had on children.”  

Kevin Siaw and his 'outstanding practice' awards

Kevin Siaw and his 'outstanding practice' trophy in the Room for Young People awards - Credit: Clarion Housing (inset) and Google

Kevin’s efforts have been recognised in the Room for Young People awards run by housing associations for youth services.  

He won the “outstanding practice” trophy for making sure the playground in Hewlett Street, off Roman Road, was a safe place to play during the pandemic. 

Now children on have a safe play space in Bow

Roman Road adventure playground - Credit: Google

The new purpose-built facilities run by Clarion housing association, Kevin's bosses, have been paid for by the organisation’s Clarion Future charitable foundation. 

