Kevin awarded for making adventure playground ‘Covid safe’ for children in Bow
- Credit: Clarion Housing
Youth worker Kevin Siaw has won an award for making sure children in Bow have a safe place to play during the pandemic.
He realised the impact of the lockdown on youngsters in March when his team had to close the Roman Road adventure playground.
They carried out work to make the playground Covid-secure to reopen safely for the school summer holidays.
“We did whatever we could to reopen it,” Kevin said. “We had to close during the first lockdown, but saw the impact it had on children.”
Kevin’s efforts have been recognised in the Room for Young People awards run by housing associations for youth services.
He won the “outstanding practice” trophy for making sure the playground in Hewlett Street, off Roman Road, was a safe place to play during the pandemic.
The new purpose-built facilities run by Clarion housing association, Kevin's bosses, have been paid for by the organisation’s Clarion Future charitable foundation.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager's Christmas surprise for disabled brother goes global
- 2 Parents of deaf children urged to attend online meeting with council over proposed teaching cuts
- 3 Finance rules broken at East London Science School, report finds
- 4 Appeal after Langdon Park DLR knife attack
- 5 Woodford Green couple and Stepney Green man charged with drugs offences
- 6 Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue
- 7 Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12
- 8 Latest figures show London experienced above average increase in Universal Credit claims last month
- 9 Wot no Christmas? We'll bring it to you, OAPs in lockdown are told
- 10 15 suspects cuffed as police smash ‘drugs ring’ in raids in east London and Essex