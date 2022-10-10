News

A resident of a Mile End tower block said rotting rubbish, fly larvae and an "almost unbearable" stench in his building is a result of the rubbish chute being blocked for five weeks.

Stephen Rashid claims Elmslie Point's garbage chute was blocked by builder's rubble more than a month ago, but residents did not realise and continued disposing of their waste through the passage.

This resulted in rotting food waste piling up, he told this newspaper.

"Before they shut it down, people continued to put rubbish in there and it's all rotting," he said. "On the first, second, third and fourth floors the smell is awful."

Stephen said he contacted housing association Poplar Harca on September 23. Although it said the problem would be fixed by September 30, the chute was still blocked on October 7.

Stephen Rashid said the blockage was a result of builder's rubble, including bricks and timber, being thrown down the garbage chute - Credit: Charles Thomson

The housing association put up signs on each floor to warn residents not to throw their waste down the garbage chute - Credit: Charles Thomson

Stephen said: "I've begged. I've complained. I have described the hardship of people having to carry down their rubbish, and people in the lower floors having the stench of rotting rubbish."

A spokesperson for Poplar Harca said it was "aware of the recent issues".

"Our contractors have not yet been able to clear the chute despite numerous efforts," the spokesperson said. "We’re now working closely with specialist contractors and surveyors on the best way to resolve the issue, and will update residents as soon as we can."

Stephen said other residents had now stopped throwing their waste down the garbage chute - Credit: Charles Thomson

Stephen added: "My neighbour came back from his holiday and went in his kitchen and found loads of dead flies on his kitchen floor and table.

"It's affecting people. I've given them ample description of how it affects people and all they say is 'sorry that you're having to put up with this'. But not sorry enough to actually shift the blockage."

He demanded "an explanation and a proper apology" from Poplar Harca.

Elmslie Point is located near Ackroyd Drive - Credit: Charles Thomson

Poplar Harca's spokesperson said: "We know how inconvenient this is and thank everyone at Elmslie Point for their patience while we work to get it resolved.

"In the meantime, our estates services team is helping residents to clear their household rubbish to make sure that together we keep Elmslie Point as clean as we can.”