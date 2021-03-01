News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News >

Pandemic causing flight from east London to ‘Zoom westward’ 

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:00 PM March 1, 2021   
Canary Wharf... losing its appeal in lockdown as the place to live?

Canary Wharf... losing its appeal in lockdown as the place to live? - Credit: GWG

Working from home during lockdown has caused a trend in the property market triggering a move away from east London.  

Canary Wharf was a big attraction before the pandemic to live close to jobs.

But the lockdown and working from home on Zoom has shifted the trend towards west London "where people socialise and shop more", according to a survey by Radstock Property agents. 

Working on Zoom may shift trend away from east London, claim property agents

Working on Zoom may shift trend away from east London, claim property agents - Credit: Geoff Marshall

“People aren’t chained to their desks dawn to dusk any more,” the agency’s co-founder George Franks said. “Workers who always lived close to the office are now moving westward where they shop and socialise. The ‘Zoomification’ of work also won’t suddenly end once the pandemic is over.” 

The agency reports a 20 per cent rise in inquiries from east London for those wanting to move west in the three months to the end of February, compared to the previous quarter, with Canary Wharf and The City losing the appeal as the place to live.


You may also want to watch:

London
Canary Wharf News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Selina being lowered under Thames riverbed to drive eastward

Tideway super sewer arrives at Tower Bridge ready to bore east London

Mike Brooke

person
Shamima Begum has appealed to the Supreme Court

Shamima Begum will find out this week if she can return from Syria

Sam Tobin, Press Association

Logo Icon
Ellesmere Street, Poplar

Cigarette sparks fire in Poplar block of flats

Tom Ambrose

person
Gulzar Hussain

East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus