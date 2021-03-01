Pandemic causing flight from east London to ‘Zoom westward’ 

Published: 6:00 PM March 1, 2021

Canary Wharf... losing its appeal in lockdown as the place to live? - Credit: GWG

Working from home during lockdown has caused a trend in the property market triggering a move away from east London.

Canary Wharf was a big attraction before the pandemic to live close to jobs.

But the lockdown and working from home on Zoom has shifted the trend towards west London "where people socialise and shop more", according to a survey by Radstock Property agents.

Working on Zoom may shift trend away from east London, claim property agents - Credit: Geoff Marshall

“People aren’t chained to their desks dawn to dusk any more,” the agency’s co-founder George Franks said. “Workers who always lived close to the office are now moving westward where they shop and socialise. The ‘Zoomification’ of work also won’t suddenly end once the pandemic is over.”

The agency reports a 20 per cent rise in inquiries from east London for those wanting to move west in the three months to the end of February, compared to the previous quarter, with Canary Wharf and The City losing the appeal as the place to live.



