Families tell developers what's needed on Poplar's Teviot estate at fun day

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:39 AM September 27, 2021   
2021 Teviot festival staged by Poplar Harca

Families could enjoy a summer community festival before years of redevelopment gets underway on Poplar’s massive Teviot housing estate. 

The fun day at Manorfield Primary School had performances, music, dance, karate and taekwondo.

Teviot neighbourhood festival staged at Manorfield School 

Children had a bouncy castle, face painting and craft workshops in the Teviot Festival put on by Poplar Harca housing and Hill construction group.  

“This reflected Teviot’s sense of community spirit,” Poplar Harca’s Paul Dooley said. “But we are listening to what the community tells us they need with the regeneration that will bring new homes, public transport and more open spaces.”  

Families voted to expand the Teviot estate in a neighbourhood referendum in May 2019, which at the time would quadruple the number of households from 535 to 2,400.

This appears to have been reduced to 1,750. 

The ballot result in favour meant architects could be commissioned and plans draw up to be sent to City Hall for funding. 

Karate and taekwondo demos at the Teviot fun day

The fun day on September 11 was held after months of lockdown and gave families a chance to meet developers before building work starts on their doorstep.  

Hill Construction’s Andy Fancy said: “We were pleased to talk face-to-face with people about what matters for the future of the estate.”  

Households vote for Poplar's Teviot estate expansion in 2019 referendum

Docklands News

