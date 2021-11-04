News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News >

Shared ownership homes at new Lea riverside housing

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:09 PM November 4, 2021
Leaside Lock... flats being marketed

Leaside Lock... flats being marketed - Credit: Guinness Homes

Nearly 100 new homes are coming on the property market on November 13 which are available for shared ownership at the new Leaside Lock development in Bromley-by-Bow. 

The first 92 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are being marketed through London Help to Buy.  

Another 875 are to follow in this mixed-tenure development by Guinness Homes.  

Green tower reflecting "mossy River Lea" and redbrick blocks for East End's industrial heritage 

Green tower reflecting "mossy River Lea" and redbrick blocks for East End's industrial heritage - Credit: Guinness Homes

“This development forms part east London’s most important regeneration scheme since the 2012 Olympics," Guinness Homes’ James Chatt-Collins said. 

“Leaside Lock is a new cultural hub to live and work in for those seeking a lifestyle change post-pandemic.” 

You may also want to watch:

The first phase has three red brick blocks “reflecting the area’s industrial heritage” and two green pre-cast concrete towers showing “the mossy tones of the River Lea” with roof terrace panoramic views of east London’s skyline. 

The scheme includes a central piazza, fitness studio, gym, a convenience store and co-working space. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  2. 2 Firefighters extinguish Isle of Dogs maisonette blaze
  3. 3 Fire breaks out in Isle of Dogs tower block
  1. 4 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  2. 5 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  3. 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  4. 7 Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted
  5. 8 Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid
  6. 9 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
  7. 10 Met officer denies misconduct charges after alleged contact with teenagers

Price for a studio flat is just under £300,000 and for a two-bedroom apartment £560,000. Shared ownership starts at around £85,600 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat worth £342,500 and £115,000 for 25pc of a two-bedroom flat at £460,000 market value. 

Developers attracted to Lea River since the 2012 Olympics like this Peabody housing complex

Developers attracted to Lea River since the 2012 Olympics like this Peabody housing complex - Credit: Peabody Trust

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abdal Ahmed gets award for 'best kebab house in town'

Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

Mike Brooke

person
Garry Cosgrove... jailed indecent images of a child and inciting a child to a sexual act

Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four

Mike Brooke

person
Police weekend raids across London 

Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green

Mike Brooke

person
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Mike Brooke

person