Shared ownership homes at new Lea riverside housing
Nearly 100 new homes are coming on the property market on November 13 which are available for shared ownership at the new Leaside Lock development in Bromley-by-Bow.
The first 92 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are being marketed through London Help to Buy.
Another 875 are to follow in this mixed-tenure development by Guinness Homes.
“This development forms part east London’s most important regeneration scheme since the 2012 Olympics," Guinness Homes’ James Chatt-Collins said.
“Leaside Lock is a new cultural hub to live and work in for those seeking a lifestyle change post-pandemic.”
The first phase has three red brick blocks “reflecting the area’s industrial heritage” and two green pre-cast concrete towers showing “the mossy tones of the River Lea” with roof terrace panoramic views of east London’s skyline.
The scheme includes a central piazza, fitness studio, gym, a convenience store and co-working space.
Price for a studio flat is just under £300,000 and for a two-bedroom apartment £560,000. Shared ownership starts at around £85,600 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat worth £342,500 and £115,000 for 25pc of a two-bedroom flat at £460,000 market value.