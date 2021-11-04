Nearly 100 new homes are coming on the property market on November 13 which are available for shared ownership at the new Leaside Lock development in Bromley-by-Bow.

The first 92 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are being marketed through London Help to Buy.

Another 875 are to follow in this mixed-tenure development by Guinness Homes.

Green tower reflecting "mossy River Lea" and redbrick blocks for East End's industrial heritage - Credit: Guinness Homes

“This development forms part east London’s most important regeneration scheme since the 2012 Olympics," Guinness Homes’ James Chatt-Collins said.

“Leaside Lock is a new cultural hub to live and work in for those seeking a lifestyle change post-pandemic.”

The first phase has three red brick blocks “reflecting the area’s industrial heritage” and two green pre-cast concrete towers showing “the mossy tones of the River Lea” with roof terrace panoramic views of east London’s skyline.

The scheme includes a central piazza, fitness studio, gym, a convenience store and co-working space.

Price for a studio flat is just under £300,000 and for a two-bedroom apartment £560,000. Shared ownership starts at around £85,600 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat worth £342,500 and £115,000 for 25pc of a two-bedroom flat at £460,000 market value.