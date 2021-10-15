Published: 2:53 PM October 15, 2021

Cllr Danny Hassell... on site where demolished lock-ups have made way for council housing - Credit: Kois Miah

Garages in Spitalfields have been pulled down to make way for social housing amid an ongoing shortage in the East End.

The space in Hanbury Street - vacated by the lock-up garages - has been used by Tower Hamlets Council to build seven new rented homes which will be ready by the New Year.

“I was pleased to see the work being carried out,” said the council’s housing cabinet member Danny Hassell.

“Making best use of this former garage space is an opportunity to build homes which helps tackle the housing shortage.”

All the interiors are now being worked on, fitting boilers and electrics and installing new kitchens. Tenants are due to move in by the spring.

Mayor Biggs... 'We're in the midst of a housing crisis' - Credit: LBTH stock shot

Mayor John Biggs said: “Having an affordable, secure home is difficult for many people because of rising private rents and a lack of genuinely affordable homes. London is in the midst of a housing crisis.”

Lock-up garages that are no longer used have also been turned into flats in Bow Common.

Housing organisation Poplar Harca converted 16 lock-ups into four apartments at Mollis House in Gale Street, with tenants and leaseholders moving in during the summer.